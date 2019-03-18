Caxton Associates LP Invests $358,000 in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (CMO) Stock

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 53,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 59,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 18,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 121,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 140,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH alerts:

In related news, Director John L. Bernard acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $150,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Sunday, February 24th. JMP Securities raised CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH stock opened at $8.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.71, a current ratio of 8.90 and a quick ratio of 8.90. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $9.37. The firm has a market cap of $728.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.64.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $73.53 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Caxton Associates LP Invests $358,000 in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (CMO) Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/caxton-associates-lp-invests-358000-in-capstead-mtg-co-sh-cmo-stock.html.

About CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH

Capstead Mortgage Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It invests in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO).

Receive News & Ratings for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.