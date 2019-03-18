Caxton Associates LP Invests $278,000 in Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Caxton Associates LP owned about 0.07% of Owens & Minor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMI. ValuEngine raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

OMI opened at $4.84 on Monday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $301.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.72.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. It operates through three segments: Domestic, International, and Proprietary Products. The company offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.

