Caxton Associates LP Acquires New Position in International Paper Co (IP)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 290,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,706,000 after buying an additional 224,826 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 599.7% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 28,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 24,205 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 98,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,435,000 after buying an additional 384,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in International Paper by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other International Paper news, insider Gregory T. Wanta sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $429,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John V. Sims sold 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $582,175.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,760 shares of company stock worth $4,016,587 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Equities analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.
IP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of International Paper to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.58.
International Paper Profile
International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.
Read More: Rule of 72
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).
Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.