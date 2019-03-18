Castleark Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 219,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 119,209 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $18,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Paypal by 7,419.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,412,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154,611 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Paypal by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,450,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $918,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,346 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 80,780,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,095,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Paypal by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 86,484,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,596,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,620 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Paypal by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,484,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,596,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,620 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $100.73 on Monday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $70.22 and a twelve month high of $101.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Paypal had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary J. Marino sold 2,017 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $183,768.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,501.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 22,764 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $1,853,217.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,447,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,823 shares of company stock valued at $30,176,386. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday. Nomura lifted their price target on Paypal from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Buckingham Research cut Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

