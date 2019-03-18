Casa Systems (CASA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Casa Systems, Inc. develops and provides digital cable video and broadband services. It offers fixed, mobile, optical and wireless network solutions for ultra-broadband services, carrier-grade solutions to cable service providers and cable network access solutions which incorporate RF engineering, high-density access aggregation, software innovation and extreme subscriber management capabilities. Casa Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Andover, MA. “

CASA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Casa Systems in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.08 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Casa Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair lowered Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

Casa Systems stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 252,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of -0.46. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.93 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 86.77% and a net margin of 24.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $10,925,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Casa Systems by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 54,942 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Casa Systems by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 301,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 98,226 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Casa Systems by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

