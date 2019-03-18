Career Education Corp. (CECO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 848,108 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the February 15th total of 1,148,041 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 596,003 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other Career Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $71,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 10,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $139,641.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,521 shares of company stock worth $352,820. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECO. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Career Education by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Career Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $826,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Career Education by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,338,000 after acquiring an additional 687,761 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Career Education by 300.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 20,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Career Education by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,104,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,854,000 after acquiring an additional 742,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

CECO stock opened at $16.54 on Monday. Career Education has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Career Education had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $145.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Career Education will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CECO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Career Education in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.13.

About Career Education

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

