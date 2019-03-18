Care.com Inc (CRCM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRCM. Roth Capital raised their target price on Care.com from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Care.com to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Care.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get Care.com alerts:

In other Care.com news, General Counsel Diane Musi sold 29,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $548,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,925 shares in the company, valued at $495,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marla J. Blow sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $54,762.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,531 shares of company stock valued at $4,300,223 over the last 90 days. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRCM. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Care.com in the third quarter worth about $46,057,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Care.com by 346.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,201,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,199,000 after purchasing an additional 932,070 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Care.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,724,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Care.com by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 423,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 212,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Care.com by 10.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,022,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,713,000 after purchasing an additional 187,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRCM opened at $19.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.82 million, a P/E ratio of 53.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.34. Care.com has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $25.81.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.95 million. Care.com had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 27.51%. Care.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Care.com will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Care.com

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Care.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Care.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.