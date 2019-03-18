Cardstack 24 Hour Volume Reaches $135,743.00 (CARD)

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Cardstack token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Bibox, Coinsuper and CoinEx. Cardstack has a total market cap of $2.07 million and $135,743.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cardstack has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $702.08 or 0.17376076 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00049613 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000368 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00001224 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About Cardstack

Cardstack (CRYPTO:CARD) is a token. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,377,982,839 tokens. Cardstack’s official message board is medium.com/cardstack . The official website for Cardstack is cardstack.com . Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cardstack

Cardstack can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinEx, Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX, BitForex and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

