Carbonite Inc (CARB) CEO Sells $97,840.00 in Stock

Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) CEO Mohamad Ali sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $97,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mohamad Ali also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Mohamad Ali sold 4,000 shares of Carbonite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $97,800.00.

On Thursday, February 14th, Mohamad Ali sold 21,511 shares of Carbonite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $531,321.70.

On Tuesday, January 29th, Mohamad Ali sold 10,353 shares of Carbonite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $285,328.68.

On Wednesday, December 19th, Mohamad Ali sold 3,999 shares of Carbonite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $102,174.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARB traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.53. 502,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,612. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Carbonite Inc has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.75 million, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.72.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. Carbonite had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Carbonite Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Carbonite from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Carbonite in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Carbonite by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,309,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,344,000 after purchasing an additional 72,477 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Carbonite by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,942,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,068,000 after buying an additional 312,323 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carbonite by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,866,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,531,000 after buying an additional 435,554 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Carbonite by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,866,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,531,000 after buying an additional 435,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carbonite by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,947,000 after buying an additional 293,489 shares in the last quarter.

About Carbonite

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

