Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in Kroger Co (KR)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 447.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Kroger were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 51,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 147,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christopher T. Hjelm sold 18,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $524,433.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 262,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,422,037.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Beyer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $1,369,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 230,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,319,475.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,202,992 in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.53.

KR stock opened at $24.36 on Monday. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Kroger had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $28.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.54%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

