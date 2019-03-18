Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stake in Chemed Co. (CHE)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Chemed were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chemed by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Chemed by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chemed news, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.67, for a total value of $655,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,053.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Walsh III sold 1,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.07, for a total value of $328,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,000.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 36 shares of company stock worth $8,599 and sold 13,199 shares worth $4,300,053. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chemed from $313.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th.

CHE stock opened at $326.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.21. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $260.03 and a 1-year high of $335.99.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.08. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $457.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 10.06%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment offers direct medical services, as well as spiritual and emotional counseling services to terminally ill patients. This segment offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

