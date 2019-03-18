Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Holdings Cut by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,504,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,469,000 after buying an additional 406,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 34,504,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,469,000 after buying an additional 406,610 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,873,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,131,000 after buying an additional 465,828 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,526.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,906,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 11,750,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,275,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,568,000 after buying an additional 370,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $84.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $101.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.54). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kleber Santos sold 3,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $294,489.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,760.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

