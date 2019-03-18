Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts RA Medical Systems (RMED) Price Target to $11.00

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 148.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on RA Medical Systems to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised RA Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

NYSE:RMED opened at $4.43 on Monday. RA Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that RA Medical Systems will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in RA Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in RA Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in RA Medical Systems by 161.4% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in RA Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in RA Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $546,000. 31.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RA Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

