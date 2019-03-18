Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cannae in a research note issued on Friday, March 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Deleeuw forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Cannae’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.03. Cannae had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $317.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cannae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

Cannae stock opened at $23.79 on Monday. Cannae has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cannae by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,072 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cannae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,439,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in Cannae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,049,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cannae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,979,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cannae by 3,308.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 335,088 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

