Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CNQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an in-line rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $27.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $21.85 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.2821 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,457,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,223,704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638,074 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,220,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,484,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $342,506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003,917 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,063,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,865 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,472,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $668,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

