Canaccord Genuity Boosts Marshalls (MSLH) Price Target to GBX 525

Marshalls (LON:MSLH) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 525 ($6.86) in a research note released on Friday. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MSLH. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of Marshalls from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and gave the stock an add rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Marshalls from GBX 530 ($6.93) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 523.20 ($6.84).

Get Marshalls alerts:

MSLH opened at GBX 600.43 ($7.85) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.64. Marshalls has a fifty-two week low of GBX 395.60 ($5.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 559.15 ($7.31). The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This is a positive change from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. Marshalls’s payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Other segments. The company offers interior, garden, driveway, and seating and landscape products, including paving, block paving, kerbs, water management, natural stone cladding, street furniture, lighting, protective street furniture, and walling and mortars products, as well as paths, edgings, and drainage and decorative aggregates.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.