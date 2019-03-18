Callon Petroleum (CPE) Short Interest Down 15.3% in February

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,847,054 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the February 15th total of 56,465,724 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,993,073 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 21.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Callon Petroleum to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $7.36 on Monday. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 13.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 489,059 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 59,689 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,413,997 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,953,000 after acquiring an additional 20,350 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 56.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,908 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 38,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 19.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,574 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

