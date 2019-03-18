Callon Petroleum (CPE) Short Interest Down 15.3% in February

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,847,054 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the February 15th total of 56,465,724 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,993,073 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 21.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Callon Petroleum to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.
Callon Petroleum stock opened at $7.36 on Monday. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54.
About Callon Petroleum
Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.
