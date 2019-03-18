California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Apache Co. (APA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 639,688 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Apache worth $16,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Apache by 176.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,673 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Apache by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 351,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after buying an additional 177,102 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in Apache by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Apache by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 427,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,370,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Apache by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,601,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,887,812,000 after buying an additional 415,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Apache alerts:

APA stock opened at $34.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. Apache Co. has a twelve month low of $24.56 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.76.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). Apache had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Apache’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apache Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Apache’s payout ratio is 56.50%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Apache from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Apache in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Apache from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Apache in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.32.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/california-state-teachers-retirement-system-lowers-stake-in-apache-co-apa.html.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.