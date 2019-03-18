California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790,348 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 6,336 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $14,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NBL. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 35,930 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,260 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBL stock opened at $23.10 on Monday. Noble Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.93%. Noble Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens set a $35.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Imperial Capital set a $39.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Noble Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $32.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

In other news, Director James E. Craddock sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $212,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth M. Fisher sold 16,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $379,149.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,940,898.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

