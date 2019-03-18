California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Array Biopharma worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARRY. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Array Biopharma by 11.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,101,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,945,000 after buying an additional 2,711,240 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Array Biopharma by 37.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,474,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,605,000 after buying an additional 677,180 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Array Biopharma in the third quarter worth $6,348,000. Sector Gamma AS acquired a new stake in shares of Array Biopharma in the third quarter worth $5,078,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Array Biopharma by 13.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,484,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,766,000 after buying an additional 292,749 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Array Biopharma alerts:

In other Array Biopharma news, CEO Ron Squarer sold 213,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $3,927,259.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,709 shares in the company, valued at $6,232,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 969,576 shares of company stock worth $19,585,161. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARRY opened at $23.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Array Biopharma Inc has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $24.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Array Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 44.37% and a negative net margin of 46.20%. The business had revenue of $82.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Array Biopharma’s quarterly revenue was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Array Biopharma Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ARRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $30.00 target price on Array Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Array Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Array Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Array Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Array Biopharma in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Array Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/california-public-employees-retirement-system-trims-stake-in-array-biopharma-inc-arry.html.

Array Biopharma Profile

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer and other diseases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides BRAFTOVITM (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF mutation.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Array Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Array Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.