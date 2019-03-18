California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 117,003 Shares of Ensco Plc (ESV)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,118,419 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 117,003 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ensco were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ensco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,680,474 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $326,463,000 after purchasing an additional 336,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Ensco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 38,680,474 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $326,463,000 after purchasing an additional 336,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ensco by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,626,647 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $250,048,000 after purchasing an additional 663,521 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Ensco by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,147,782 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $170,047,000 after purchasing an additional 846,997 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ensco by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 19,667,693 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $70,017,000 after purchasing an additional 879,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Ensco alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ensco in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Ensco from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ensco in a research note on Monday, January 14th. HSBC upgraded Ensco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Ensco in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

ESV stock opened at $4.23 on Monday. Ensco Plc has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $9.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Ensco had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ensco Plc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Ensco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.99%.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/california-public-employees-retirement-system-sells-117003-shares-of-ensco-plc-esv.html.

About Ensco

Ensco Plc engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. It operates its business through the following segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Others. The Floaters segment includes drill ships and semisubmersible rigs. The Jackups segment offers contract drilling service.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ensco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.