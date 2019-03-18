California Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 2,475 Shares of Visa Inc (V)

California Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,673 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 6.9% of California Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. California Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $200,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 15,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ellen Richey sold 81,005 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.99, for a total transaction of $11,339,889.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,568,370. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (down from $167.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, December 21st. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.23.

Shares of V opened at $155.46 on Monday. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $116.03 and a 1-year high of $156.82. The stock has a market cap of $312.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 50.61% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

