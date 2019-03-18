Cairn Energy (CNE) Price Target Cut to GBX 157 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 157 ($2.05) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target (down from GBX 300 ($3.92)) on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 232.78 ($3.04).

CNE stock opened at GBX 172.60 ($2.26) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.95. Cairn Energy has a one year low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a one year high of GBX 270.40 ($3.53). The stock has a market cap of $993.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; Mexico; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal and the Republic of Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

