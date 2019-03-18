CacheCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $0.00 (CACH)

CacheCoin (CURRENCY:CACH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, CacheCoin has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CacheCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. CacheCoin has a market cap of $11,941.00 and $0.00 worth of CacheCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CacheCoin Profile

CACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. CacheCoin’s total supply is 4,195,132 coins. The Reddit community for CacheCoin is /r/cachecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CacheCoin’s official website is www.cachecoin.cc . CacheCoin’s official Twitter account is @CACHeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CacheCoin

CacheCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CacheCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CacheCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CacheCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

