Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $525,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,849,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $863,135,000 after buying an additional 118,159 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 5,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. 55.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UPS opened at $109.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.89 and a twelve month high of $125.09. The company has a market cap of $94.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 254.74% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $19.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.04%.

In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Richard N. Peretz sold 9,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total value of $1,013,072.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $548,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Standpoint Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

