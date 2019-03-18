Cable One Inc (CABO) Major Shareholder Donald Graham Sells 6,900 Shares

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) major shareholder Donald Graham sold 6,900 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.14, for a total value of $6,390,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,194 shares in the company, valued at $16,850,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cable One stock opened at $947.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Cable One Inc has a one year low of $597.40 and a one year high of $970.00.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $7.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.04 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $269.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.53 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 34.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cable One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,133,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 172.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cable One by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cable One from $990.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $905.00 price objective on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,115.00 price objective (up from $1,025.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,043.75.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

