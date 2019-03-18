Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 135,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 93,821 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 418,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,370,000 after acquiring an additional 102,296 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,523,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,870,000 after acquiring an additional 268,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO opened at $29.46 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $508.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 6th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 10,601 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $310,503.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony T. Strianese sold 35,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $1,020,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Its Retail segment offers property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance relating to legal liabilities, professional liability, cyber-liability, workers' compensation, and commercial and private passenger automobile coverages; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services.

