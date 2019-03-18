Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 31,282 Shares of Lifetime Brands Inc (LCUT)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,282 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LCUT. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lifetime Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 137,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37,791 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 160,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 19,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 20.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 24,996 shares in the last quarter. 46.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of Lifetime Brands stock opened at $9.40 on Monday. Lifetime Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.16 million, a PE ratio of 100.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.22). Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $228.27 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th.

Lifetime Brands Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Wholesale, International, and Retail Direct. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantry ware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as novelty kitchen tools, tableware accessories, party goods, personal accessories, and other products; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

