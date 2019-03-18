Brooks Automation, Inc (BRKS) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,084,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,772 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $54,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brooks Automation by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,354,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,068,000 after purchasing an additional 223,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,208,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,508,000 after acquiring an additional 387,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,208,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,508,000 after acquiring an additional 387,119 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,116,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,580,000 after acquiring an additional 809,567 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,985,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,537,000 after acquiring an additional 86,487 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

In related news, SVP William T. Montone sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Maurice H. Tenney sold 10,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $331,732.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,556 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,435.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,704 shares of company stock worth $767,482. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $30.62 on Monday. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $179.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRKS. BidaskClub downgraded Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. B. Riley cut their price target on Brooks Automation from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Brooks Automation from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/brooks-automation-inc-brks-shares-bought-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.