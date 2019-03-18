Brookfield Property Reit Inc (BPR) is Manikay Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Manikay Partners LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) by 111.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,059,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609,844 shares during the period. Brookfield Property Reit makes up 4.8% of Manikay Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Manikay Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Property Reit were worth $49,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 9,210.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPR opened at $19.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $21.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Property Reit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%.

Brookfield Property Reit Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

