Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV stock opened at $108.73 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $91.62 and a 12-month high of $113.49.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/bronfman-e-l-rothschild-l-p-reduces-stake-in-vanguard-value-etf-vtv.html.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.