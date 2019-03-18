Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Lowers Position in EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. reduced its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,167 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,566 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,302 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 565 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. South State Corp now owns 8,761 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $88.85 on Monday. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $82.04 and a 1-year high of $133.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy exploration company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.68.

In other news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $113,114.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,478,138.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $291,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,795,863.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,834 shares of company stock valued at $640,668. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

