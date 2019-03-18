Brokerages Set Victory Capital Holdings Inc (VCTR) PT at $12.70

Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.13.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Victory Capital has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $893.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Victory Capital had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $95.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.27 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James B. Hawkes bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,188 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 452.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 158,242 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,099,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,585,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,206,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

