Brokerages Set TMAC Resources Inc (TMR) Target Price at $7.69

TMAC Resources Inc (TSE:TMR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.69.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMR. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$8.50 price target on shares of TMAC Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TMAC Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on TMAC Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 21st.

Get TMAC Resources alerts:

TSE:TMR opened at C$4.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.32. TMAC Resources has a 1-year low of C$3.95 and a 1-year high of C$8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.28 million and a P/E ratio of -11.41.

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TMAC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMAC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.