Brokerages Set Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE) Price Target at $705.63

Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 705.63 ($9.22).

A number of research firms recently commented on TATE. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.82) price target on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Monday, February 11th.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Shares of LON:TATE opened at GBX 691.18 ($9.03) on Wednesday. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of GBX 522.60 ($6.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 738.40 ($9.65). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.