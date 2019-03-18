Brokerages Set Korea Electric Power Co. (KEP) PT at $18.00

Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

KEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 204.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Korea Electric Power has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $17.57.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.77 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Korea Electric Power will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

