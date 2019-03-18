Brokerages Expect OptimizeRx Co. (OPRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.16 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will post sales of $5.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.21 million and the lowest is $5.14 million. OptimizeRx posted sales of $4.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year sales of $28.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.69 million to $28.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $37.12 million, with estimates ranging from $37.08 million to $37.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OptimizeRx.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

OptimizeRx stock opened at $15.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.22 million, a P/E ratio of 311.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06. OptimizeRx has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $18.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 294.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 45,440 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 967,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Finally, Avenir Corp increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 117,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging to the pharmaceutical industry. The company offers a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-Prescribe systems to search, print, or electronically dispense directly to patients, as well as a network of pharmacies; and brand messaging services, such as various brand awareness and clinical messaging services consisting of brand awareness messages, reminder ads, clinical messages, and unbranded messages that could be targeted by specialty, diagnostic code, and other criteria.

