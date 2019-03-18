Brokerages Expect FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $6.83 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned FS KKR Capital an industry rank of 141 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have commented on FSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 1,122,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $5,781,426.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 357,362 shares of company stock worth $2,213,160. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FS KKR Capital stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSK opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.15.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 37.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.69%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.83%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

