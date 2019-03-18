Brokerages Expect Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 86%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year earnings of $7.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $7.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Deckers Outdoor.
Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The textile maker reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $873.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.90 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 27.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.97 EPS.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000.
Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $1.50 on Monday, hitting $143.27. 132,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,046. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $85.81 and a 52-week high of $153.30.
Deckers Outdoor Company Profile
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.
