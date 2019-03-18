Brokerages Expect Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 86%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year earnings of $7.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $7.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The textile maker reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $873.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.90 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 27.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.97 EPS.

DECK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $143.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, January 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $1.50 on Monday, hitting $143.27. 132,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,046. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $85.81 and a 52-week high of $153.30.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

