Brokerages Expect BancFirst Co. (BANF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.50 Million

Analysts expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to post $98.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $98.30 million. BancFirst reported sales of $93.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year sales of $402.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $401.60 million to $403.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $418.55 million, with estimates ranging from $417.30 million to $419.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.57 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 29.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

BANF traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.71. 1,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,050. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $65.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth $12,917,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BancFirst by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,311,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,441,000 after purchasing an additional 47,303 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in BancFirst by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,816,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,921,000 after purchasing an additional 31,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BancFirst by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,816,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,921,000 after purchasing an additional 31,758 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in BancFirst by 35.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 26,761 shares during the period. 33.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

