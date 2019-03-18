Brokerages Expect Avenue Therapeutics Inc (ATXI) to Post -$0.44 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) to report ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Avenue Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.54). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avenue Therapeutics.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th.

In related news, Director Neil Herskowitz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have bought 15,947 shares of company stock valued at $91,630 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATXI. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avenue Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,678,000. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATXI opened at $5.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of -0.82. Avenue Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $6.82.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.