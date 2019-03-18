Brokerages Anticipate Trupanion Inc (TRUP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) will report sales of $85.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.10 million and the lowest is $85.80 million. Trupanion reported sales of $69.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year sales of $369.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $369.09 million to $369.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $439.90 million, with estimates ranging from $436.80 million to $444.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $82.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.16 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRUP. BidaskClub raised shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

Trupanion stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.30. 5,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,172. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,017.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $46.70.

In other news, insider Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $120,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,546,380 shares in the company, valued at $46,546,038. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $78,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,486 shares of company stock worth $4,228,744 in the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after buying an additional 24,803 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 70.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at $591,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 927.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after buying an additional 431,653 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 245.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 11,936 shares during the period.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

