Brokerages Anticipate Synaptics, Incorporated (SYNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $361.25 Million

Analysts expect Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to announce $361.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $359.50 million and the highest is $364.40 million. Synaptics reported sales of $394.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.62. Synaptics had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $425.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other Synaptics news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $414,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,200.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 83.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

SYNA traded down $9.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.63. 5,936,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,085. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $33.54 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.91.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

