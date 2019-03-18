Brokerages Anticipate Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $799.67 Million

Analysts forecast that Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) will announce sales of $799.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $780.00 million to $850.00 million. Clean Harbors reported sales of $749.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year sales of $3.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $858.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.69 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. TheStreet raised Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $66,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $685,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,529. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Clean Harbors by 3,781.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 837,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,934,000 after purchasing an additional 815,730 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,991,000 after purchasing an additional 782,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,484,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 967.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,189,000 after purchasing an additional 444,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,079,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,288,000 after purchasing an additional 442,425 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLH traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.84. 1,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,108. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $44.74 and a 52-week high of $72.50.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

