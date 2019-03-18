Broadcom (AVGO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a $350.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

“We rate AVGO a Buy and maintain our $350 price target. Solid overall January quarter results and the reiteration of FY19 sales of $24.5 billion demonstrates the company’s superior business model able to withstand industry gyrations and uncertainty. Investors may take pause on declining gross margins for the rest of the year, but we would position as mix related on conservatism on the CA part of the business. Relatively strong semiconductor business trends are being driven by networking data center Tomahawk3 switches (offsetting industry compute and storage inventory issues) and stabilization in wired/broadband. Wireless is viewed as having a strong back half of the year on strong dollar content expansion (FBAR content and reclaiming a lost socket from last year).”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AVGO. ValuEngine upgraded Broadcom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Broadcom from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a market perform rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $295.36.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $290.29 on Friday. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $197.46 and a twelve month high of $286.63. The stock has a market cap of $106.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 58.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 18.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $2.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $10.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.29%.

In other news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $5,099,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald Macleod sold 5,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.65, for a total value of $1,220,353.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,632,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,298,223,000 after buying an additional 2,094,847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 33,632,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,298,223,000 after buying an additional 2,094,847 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 504.1% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,509,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,787,485,000 after buying an additional 22,955,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,930,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,397,772,000 after buying an additional 209,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,694,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,339,659,000 after buying an additional 3,608,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

