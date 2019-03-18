BRITVIC PLC/S (BTVCY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their neutral rating on shares of BRITVIC PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRITVIC PLC/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th.

Shares of BRITVIC PLC/S stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.78. BRITVIC PLC/S has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

