BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.29 Million Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,422 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 491,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,624,000 after buying an additional 114,700 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,030,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,605,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,693,000 after purchasing an additional 967,892 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 478,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 52,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. 69.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $18.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.17. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $19.72.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.58 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a mar 19 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 91.91%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

