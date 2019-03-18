BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Owens Corning (OC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,163 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5,667.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,135,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,162 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,008,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,487,000 after acquiring an additional 901,083 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,043,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,876,000 after acquiring an additional 379,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 971,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,731,000 after acquiring an additional 365,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on OC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Barclays set a $58.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.12.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $47.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Owens Corning has a one year low of $40.64 and a one year high of $83.99.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 17.81%.

In related news, VP Daniel T. Smith sold 18,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $948,060.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,718.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/british-columbia-investment-management-corp-has-1-68-million-holdings-in-owens-corning-oc.html.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.