BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.60 Million Position in Sprint Corp (S)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,517 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sprint were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sprint by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprint during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprint during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Sprint during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sprint during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on S. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Sprint in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Sprint in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $6.39 on Monday. Sprint Corp has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.29, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Sprint had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sprint Corp will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

