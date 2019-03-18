BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.44 Million Position in DISH Network Corp (DISH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DISH Network by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,882,286 shares of the company's stock valued at $675,230,000 after acquiring an additional 268,390 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in DISH Network by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 18,756,046 shares of the company's stock valued at $670,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in DISH Network by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,650,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,170,000 after acquiring an additional 88,006 shares during the period. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC increased its position in DISH Network by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 2,322,433 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,050,000 after acquiring an additional 185,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company's stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on DISH Network and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Barclays cut DISH Network from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $32.57 on Monday. DISH Network Corp has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $41.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DISH Network Corp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Defranco acquired 25,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $625,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,378,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,463,225. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 195,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,512,000. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

